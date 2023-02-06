The Pulse Nutrition donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of each KICKSTARTER ICED TEA

The Pulse Nutrition will be donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of each KICKSTARTER ICED TEA to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign! Infused with collagen, metabolism boosting tea concentrate, aloe concentrate and sugar-free cherry lemonade boost – this refreshing beverage will not only kickstart your day, but will help GBGH to kickstart its efforts to purchase new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for our community! Located at 81 Main Street in Penetanguishene.Connect with them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePULSENutrition/ or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_pulse_nutrition/?hl=en