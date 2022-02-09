Weber Manufacturing gives $25,000 to Kickstart Your Heart

On February 4, 2022, Weber Manufacturing Technologies Inc. announced a $25,000 gift to the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart campaign. The gift will fund the purchase of a crash cart, equipped with a life-saving defibrillator for GBGH. Weber Manufacturing has committed a total of $50,000 to the GBGH Foundation in the past year, including a $25,000 gift to the Power of Giving Virtual Gala in August 2021.

“From a business perspective, we support the hospital because of the community and the impact it has on our employees and their families,” shares Chris Edwards, president of Weber Manufacturing. “They live, work and play in this community and the senior team [at Weber] wants to support the community, and what better place than our local hospital.”

Supporting local health care is also important to Chris personally as he was born and raised in Midland, and GBGH has been there for him and his family when needed.

“Since 2007, we’ve been involved with the GBGH Foundation through the smile cookie program, ‘working for my hospital’ and the annual gala,” says Chris. “But in 2013, when I attended the Breakfast of Champions, and learned that the government does not fund the purchase of equipment for the hospital, I knew we had to take the initiative to do more.”

In total, Weber Manufacturing has given more than $75,000 to the GBGH Foundation, helping to support the most critical equipment and technology requirements over the years.

“Through this gift, Chris has demonstrated how much he cares about our community, and the health and safety of his entire team at Weber,” says Nicole Kraftscik, executive director, GBGH Foundation. “This investment in life-saving equipment will have a lasting impact on the care provided at GBGH, and we are deeply grateful for his remarkable generosity.”

