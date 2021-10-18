3 Haunted Neighbourhoods in Orillia to check out!
Dale Drive - A sound and light show experience capable to going through your car stereo. Friday & Saturday nights from 7-11pm until Halloween.
Ashton St - Haunted neighbourhood including a home with an Ode to Ghostbusters with the movie on a 15 ft screen.
Dufferin St. - A house that's been turned into a haunted pirate ship.
Balloon World Cup Is A Thing. A Glorious, Glorious Thing.We all played the game as a kid and if you didn't, you're childhood was deprived. The rules were simple, keep the balloon in the air by any means necessary. Congratulations to Peru who won the very first Balloon World Cup last week. Tell me this isn't awesome...
Penetang Mayor livid over policing costs at CNCC“Now more than eight weeks later from our AMO conference meeting, I feel no further ahead and as though the 9,000 residents of Penetanguishene are of little interest to the Province of Ontario.”
Visitors to RVH must soon be fully vaccinated(RVH) will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 starting November 15. This includes RVH’s main campus and all offsite locations.
Barrie gets ready for Truth and ReconciliationThere will be learning opportunities available for residents, as well as City staff, to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools are never forgotten.
Appartment fire kills one in Collingwood. 52 displacedA person was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending identification and notice to the next of kin.
Your waste collection day may be changing under new systemOn November 1, the County will implement automated cart collection and move to a new four-day curbside waste collection schedule.
Farm Animal Besties Defend Chicken Buddy From Becoming Hawk FoodI love this video that was shot by a farmer in The Netherlands. A hawk tries to steal a chicken but watch as all the other farm animals come to his rescue!
Retail stores in Wasaga raided by police for sellling knock-offsThese search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing counterfeit merchandise investigation, which involved six retail stores located along Beach Drive in the Town of Wasaga Beach.
Opioids are killing too many of our family membersAugust 31, 2021 marks the date for International Overdose Awareness Day that was remembered locally in North Simcoe with flag raisings at the town halls of Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township.