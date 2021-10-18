iHeartRadio
3 Haunted Neighbourhoods in Orillia to check out!

3 Neighbourhoods to visit in Orilia

Dale Drive - A sound and light show experience capable to going through your car stereo.  Friday & Saturday nights from 7-11pm until Halloween.

Ashton St - Haunted neighbourhood including a home with an Ode to Ghostbusters with the movie on a 15 ft screen.

Dufferin St. - A house that's been turned into a haunted pirate ship.

 

 

