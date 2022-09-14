40 Things To Do Before You're 40

iHeartRadio
SWNS Digital has come up with the top 40 things you should do before turning 40. I'm not sure why SWNS Digital is an authority on this but here is their list. Enjoy!

 

40 things every 40-year old 'should' have done

  1. Fallen in love
  2. Started your pension
  3. Learned basic DIY skills
  4. Bought a house
  5. Gone travelling
  6. Had at least three months’ salary in savings
  7. Been married
  8. Had a child
  9. Owned a pet
  10. Written a will
  11. Had a hangover that made you want to quit drinking forever
  12. Donated blood
  13. Had your heart broken
  14. Volunteered somewhere
  15. Be in a position to plan for retirement
  16. Won at least £10 on the lottery
  17. Earned a degree
  18. Become debt free
  19. Seen a stage show in the west end
  20. Had a one-night stand
  21. Secured your dream job
  22. Overpaid on the mortgage
  23. Had a fight
  24. Tried being a vegetarian/ vegan for a certain period
  25. Visited at least three of the seven wonders of the world
  26. Attended a black-tie ball
  27. Created a family tree
  28. Gone skinny dipping
  29. Invested in the stock market
  30. Been on a cruise
  31. Lived in a city centre
  32. Reached manager level at your job
  33. Started a business
  34. Moved to the countryside
  35. Visited most of the continents
  36. Flown first class
  37. Been sacked from a job
  38. Bought a holiday home
  39. Been whale watching
  40. Written a book
