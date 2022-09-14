40 Things To Do Before You're 40
SWNS Digital has come up with the top 40 things you should do before turning 40. I'm not sure why SWNS Digital is an authority on this but here is their list. Enjoy!
- Fallen in love
- Started your pension
- Learned basic DIY skills
- Bought a house
- Gone travelling
- Had at least three months’ salary in savings
- Been married
- Had a child
- Owned a pet
- Written a will
- Had a hangover that made you want to quit drinking forever
- Donated blood
- Had your heart broken
- Volunteered somewhere
- Be in a position to plan for retirement
- Won at least £10 on the lottery
- Earned a degree
- Become debt free
- Seen a stage show in the west end
- Had a one-night stand
- Secured your dream job
- Overpaid on the mortgage
- Had a fight
- Tried being a vegetarian/ vegan for a certain period
- Visited at least three of the seven wonders of the world
- Attended a black-tie ball
- Created a family tree
- Gone skinny dipping
- Invested in the stock market
- Been on a cruise
- Lived in a city centre
- Reached manager level at your job
- Started a business
- Moved to the countryside
- Visited most of the continents
- Flown first class
- Been sacked from a job
- Bought a holiday home
- Been whale watching
- Written a book