Anne St. in Barrie closed for next 18 months for rebuild

Anne Street Bridge construction begins May 29

Free Barrie Transit shuttle will get pedestrians around closure

(Barrie, ON) The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) will begin construction of a new Anne Street bridge starting the night of Saturday, May 29. The project is expected to take 18 months and will require the closure of Anne Street from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street. The bridge will be demolished overnight on Saturday, June 5.

To help pedestrians get around the construction, a free pedestrian Barrie Transit shuttle option will be offered at a stop on either side of the bridge, starting the morning of Saturday May 29. There will be two phases of detours for Barrie Transit during this project. In phase one, Barrie Transit’s routes 5, 6, and 8 will be on detour from May 29 to June 5. The phase 2 detour will be from June 6 to Fall 2022 and include routes 5 and 8. Visit www.barrie.ca/TransitNotices for more details.

Notification and detour signage will be installed to give motorists ample warning of the pending closures. For more details on the project, visit Anne Street Bridge Replacement project page via www.barrie.ca/RoadWork.