Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged another individual in relation to Elnaz HAJTAMIRI's kidnapping investigation.

On April 3, 2023, Dominique EWAN, age 35 of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Kidnapping, contrary to section 279(1)(a);

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a); and,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 355(a).

The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on May 16, 2023.

There is still an outstanding arrest warrant issued for Deshawn DAVIS, age 35 of Toronto. The OPP also continues to seek the public's help in identifying the other male in the previously published photos. Police believe he is residing in the Greater Toronto Area. Anyone with information about these individuals' whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

Police are also looking to identify one, or potentially two, individuals of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021. They are not suspects in the kidnapping, but police would like to speak with them as they may have information related to this case. A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz's whereabouts.

Elnaz, 37 years old at the time, was abducted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 12, 2022, from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in police gear, but not actual uniforms. They fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

HAJTAMIRI stands approximately 160 cm (5'3") tall. She is of slim build and had shoulder-length black hair until it had been cut to a shorter length before she was abducted.