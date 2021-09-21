Appartment fire kills one in Collingwood. 52 displaced

STRUCTURE FIRE DEATH INVESTIGATION IN COLLINGWOOD

(COLLINGWOOD, COUNTY) - Members of the Collingwood Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a structure fire in Collingwood, where one person was located deceased.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 1:14 a.m., Collingwood OPP, along with Collingwood Fire Department and Simcoe County EMS, responded to a structure fire at a four-story apartment building on Tenth Street in Collingwood.

A person was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending identification and notice to the next of kin.

All other occupants have been safely accounted for.

The Collingwood Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Officers will continue to hold the scene for the ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.