Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, have made an arrest in connection to an emergency fraud, also known as the grandparent scam, investigation in Gravenhurst.

On May 2, 2023, police received a call from a potential victim advising that he had received a call from someone identifying as his grandson, stating he had been in a collision and required a significant sum of money to avoid charges. The "grandson" then passed the phone to another individual claiming to be a lawyer, who made arrangements to attend the victim's residence and collect the cash. Upon hanging up with the caller, the victim recognized that it was a scam and called police.

Officers responded to the residence and were able to make an arrest and charge Reda AHAOUAZE, 19 years of age, of Montreal, Quebec, with:

- Fraud Over $5,000

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge to answer to the charges.

Scammers use high-pressure tactics, such as claiming an emergency or injury of a loved one, to create an emotional response in potential victims. Bracebridge OPP encourages people to slow down when receiving such a call and not make any decisions until steps have been taken to verify that the information is true.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.