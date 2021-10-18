iHeartRadio
Balloon World Cup Is A Thing. A Glorious, Glorious Thing.

We all played the game as a kid and if you didn't, you're childhood was deprived. The rules were simple, keep the balloon in the air by any means necessary. Congratulations to Peru who won the very first Balloon World Cup last week. Tell me this isn't awesome...

