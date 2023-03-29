Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team launches new website

The Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team (OHT) has launched its website to help residents across the region access health and social

care resources from one central online location. The fully accessible site will help patients, clients, families and caregivers find the

information they need in just a few clicks.

To access the site, visit baoht.ca. Key sections include Care Services where easy-to-navigate options like I Need a Care Provider or I

Need Wellness and Community Support provide users with the right resources to find the information regarding their health quickly

and easily. Through its responsive and mobile-friendly design, the website offers simple navigation, delivering easy access to

information and resources from local health and social care providers across the region.

“Our patients, clients, families and caregivers have access to countless resources online and it can feel overwhelming to try and

navigate through all those websites and resources on your own,” says Dr. Chibuike Chizea, family physician and Physician Lead for the

Barrie and Area OHT. “What the Barrie and Area OHT website has done is offer that virtual guidance in a way that helps our

community navigate through the many services that are available locally. Not only that, it provides the opportunity to increase

awareness about what our local OHT is and highlight the important connections and collaboration taking place within our region.”

Ontario Health Teams provide a new way of organizing and delivering care that is more connected to patients in their local

communities. Under OHTs, health care providers (including hospitals, doctors, and home and community care providers) work as

one coordinated team – no matter where they provide care. Currently, there are 54 Ontario Health Teams across the province. The

Ministry of Health has invited an additional four teams of providers to submit full applications to become approved Ontario Health

Teams. If approved, the province will have 58 OHTs, which will bring Ontario to full provincial coverage.

“Ontario Health Teams help support a collaborative partnership with health and social care providers that ensures the voice of our

patients, families and caregivers is embedded in all planning and decision making,” says Donald Carty, patient advisor and co-chair of

the Barrie and Area OHT. “This type of partnership is essential to helping us achieve our vision at the Barrie and Area OHT and is

reflected in our website. It’s a way we can deliver a care system that echoes the practices, principles and values that patients,

families and caregivers say are important to them.”

The Barrie and Area OHT includes many community health care partners serving a diverse population throughout Barrie, Innisfil,

Springwater, Oro-Medonte and Essa Township. Working together, the partners will strengthen trust and build capacity to enhance

care for residents across our communities.



About the Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team: The Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team (OHT) has a committed focus on the health

and social care needs of residents in our communities. Together with our partners, we are working towards a care system that puts

our patients, clients, family members and caregivers at the forefront of everything we do, creating a system that is people-focused,

accessible, coordinated and inclusive for all members of our communities.