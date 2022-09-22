Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

The Barrie-Huronia Rotary Fall Fishing Festival is back for its 10th year.

This catch-and-release tagged-perch fishing tournament will take place over 10 days from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 on beautiful Kempenfelt Bay. It’s a family-friendly event that encourages anglers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy fishing, the beautiful fall weather, and the spectacular fall colours of Kempenfelt Bay from boat or shore.

This year, a total of 100 tagged perch will be released into Kempenfelt Bay. Any tagged perch caught during the event and validated according to tournament rules and guidelines has a minimum cash value of $100 and a high of $1,000. The tagged value will be revealed during the Oct. 2 closing ceremony. Over the course of the festival’s 10 days, 1,000-plus anglers are expected to participate, with a prize pool exceeding $40,000.

The organizer of the Fall Fishing Festival, Stuart Pound, is very excited to mark the 10-year anniversary of the event.

“It’s amazing to see the community so involved with this event for the past 10 years. We hope everyone can join us for some good, old-fashioned Canadian fishing this September,” Pound said.

“As a result of the Fall Fishing Festival, the Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club is able to fund numerous environmental projects, including improving the health and well-being of Lake Simcoe and many other community initiatives,” he continued.

The festival headquarters is located in the Sea Cadet building (located on the waterfront at the bottom of Simcoe Street/Bayfield Street). Look for the BFFF Headquarters signs.

Let’s get out there and reel in some fun.

For more information on event details, visit huroniarotary.org/bfff/about.

Registration is now open. Register at huroniarotary.org/bfff.