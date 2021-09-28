Barrie gets ready for Truth and Reconciliation

Barrie to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Barrie, ON – The City of Barrie will commemorate Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 by supporting community events, while promoting education and awareness. There will be learning opportunities available for residents, as well as City staff, to ensure that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools are never forgotten.

To recognize and commemorate this day, and in the spirit of reconciliation, the City is supporting events to promote education and awareness leading up to and on September 30. These events are planned in partnership with the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, the Barrie Native Friendship Centre and the Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Primary Care Team.

Representatives from the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin, Barrie Area Native Advisory Council and the City of Barrie were in attendance.

Sacred Fire at The Spirit Catcher (24 Maple Ave.) on September 30, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sacred Fire will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation an honour those who have been impacted by residential schools. All are welcome to reflect, offer a prayer, learn and heal together as a community. Note that COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect: maintain a distance of at least two metres from others, wear a mask if distancing is not possible, and follow all other provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

Barrie is also supporting City staff and providing them with resources and opportunities for learning. This includes the opportunity for staff to wear orange on September 30, a virtual education session presented by Red Quills, cultural competency training to enhance cultural awareness of Indigenous peoples, and other educational resources.

For more learning opportunities, visit “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation” via barrie.ca/events.

In 2020, the Canadian Government introduced legislation to establish a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. September 30 provides an opportunity for every Canadian to recognize the impact of the residential school system, learn more about their lasting legacy, and reflect on how we can move forward, together.