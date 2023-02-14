Barrie Women in Business Awards
NEWS RELEASE
BARRIE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Barrie Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Awards recognize and encourage a woman or woman-led business or organization that has excelled beyond their expectations over the past year.
This awards program aims to honour local women who have shaped our community! By acknowledging social responsibility, entrepreneurial spirit, risk-taking and innovation, trail blazers and leaders in our community will receive the recognition and accolades they so richly deserve.
The celebration will be at Liberty North on Thursday, March 2, where the winners will be announced. Doors open for this luncheon event at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale on the chamber's website.
The Barrie Chamber utilizes Awardify, a user-friendly, secure, Canadian-made awards management platform, to ensure the integrity of the award selection process. Nominated by the public, the nominees submitted their applications to the system, which were then evaluated by an impartial panel of judges from across Ontario.
The top three finalists in each category are:
Entrepreneur:
- Allison Allin, Serenity Birth Studio & Babyshop
- Danielle Levangie, Red Barn Event Centre
- Angie Ricci, DriverDX Inc.
Heart and Soul:
- Patricia Dent, Ask For Direction
- Nikki Glahn, Barrie Families Unite
- Candice Thomas, Evergreen Wellness
Intrapreneur:
- Jordann Bone, Botree Inc.
- Cassie Frengopoulos, Gerrits Engineering Ltd.
- Megan Price, Sandbox Centre
Women in Trade:
- Lisa Bertram, Bertram Construction Ltd.
- Lee-Anne Giglio, Tempo Flexible Packaging
- Samantha Hunt, The Sargeant Company Ltd.
Young Entrepreneur:
- Rebecca Bartley, Trooper Pet Veterinary Nursing
- Shanicka Edwards, Shak’s World
- Ryley James, Ryley James Art
Visionary:
- Brittany Gallagher, Splash On Water Parks
- Deb Hennig, Action First Aid
- Sasha Parrell, The Breakthru Guru
These women are the trailblazers of our community, and all are deserving of our encouragement and admiration.
