Barrie Women in Business Awards

BARRIE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Awards recognize and encourage a woman or woman-led business or organization that has excelled beyond their expectations over the past year.

This awards program aims to honour local women who have shaped our community! By acknowledging social responsibility, entrepreneurial spirit, risk-taking and innovation, trail blazers and leaders in our community will receive the recognition and accolades they so richly deserve.

The celebration will be at Liberty North on Thursday, March 2, where the winners will be announced. Doors open for this luncheon event at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale on the chamber's website.

The Barrie Chamber utilizes Awardify, a user-friendly, secure, Canadian-made awards management platform, to ensure the integrity of the award selection process. Nominated by the public, the nominees submitted their applications to the system, which were then evaluated by an impartial panel of judges from across Ontario.

The top three finalists in each category are:

Entrepreneur:

Allison Allin, Serenity Birth Studio & Babyshop

Danielle Levangie, Red Barn Event Centre

Angie Ricci, DriverDX Inc.

Heart and Soul:

Patricia Dent, Ask For Direction

Nikki Glahn, Barrie Families Unite

Candice Thomas, Evergreen Wellness

Intrapreneur:

Jordann Bone, Botree Inc.

Cassie Frengopoulos, Gerrits Engineering Ltd.

Megan Price, Sandbox Centre

Women in Trade:

Lisa Bertram, Bertram Construction Ltd.

Lee-Anne Giglio, Tempo Flexible Packaging

Samantha Hunt, The Sargeant Company Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur:

Rebecca Bartley, Trooper Pet Veterinary Nursing

Shanicka Edwards, Shak’s World

Ryley James, Ryley James Art

Visionary:

Brittany Gallagher, Splash On Water Parks

Deb Hennig, Action First Aid

Sasha Parrell, The Breakthru Guru

These women are the trailblazers of our community, and all are deserving of our encouragement and admiration.

