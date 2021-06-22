Big party crack-down in Wasaga Beach

OPP TURN UP THE HEAT IN WASAGA BEACH WITH INCREASED PRESENCE AND ENFORCEMENT

(WASAGA BEACH, ON) - The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks, dramatically increased their presence and enforcement in Wasaga Beach to ensure continued public safety with the increase of visitors in the area.

Members from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Snowmobile ATV & Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) Unit, Central Region Traffic Unit, Mobile Support Unit (MSU) Command Post, OPP Aviation Services helicopter, as well as uniform officers comprise the additional resources brought in to support the Huronia West Detachment.

Friday, June 17, 2021, through Sunday, June 19, 2021, officers worked together to provide a wide range of enforcement, including patrolling on vessels, ATVs, patrol vehicles, and on foot in identified high density locations.

The enforcement results are as follows:

Liquor Licence Act - 114

Highway Traffic Act - 49

Other Provincial Offences - 31

Marine-related Charges - 12

Three incidents of young children who had become separated from their parents were also quickly resolved by officers on general patrol prior to a call for service. In all incidents, the children were reunited with their parents in good health.

Visitors and local residents can expect to continue to see a high visibility police presence throughout the remainder of the summer, especially on weekends. Members of the public are asked to report suspicious or unlawful activity by calling OPP at 1-888-310-1122.