Can we get 5 people to donate blood with Meg on Friday?

One of the easiest ways to get more blood donations is for regular donors to invite someone to donate with them every time they go. Meg will be making her 5th donation on Friday - can we get 5 donors to go with her?

Canadian Blood Services on Bayview rely on Saturdays to book many appointments, but this year Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve BOTH fall on a Saturday and no one is signing up for appointments. Please come join Meg for a donation OR book an appointment for the week between Christmas and New Year's. It's traditionally a very busy time at hospitals but not for blood donors. If you're off work, could you spare the time to make a blood donation? Scan the QR code below to make an appointment and join Meg on Friday. Drink lots of water!