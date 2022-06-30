Canada Day Fireworks Across Simcoe County
Many different displays on this year so hopefully you can catch one of these!!
Adjala-Tosorontio - Gates will open at 8 p.m. at the Municipal Grounds at 7855 30th Sideroad Alliston. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Barrie - Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on Saturday.
Bracebridge - Downtown at Bracebridge Bay starting at 10 p.m.
Collingwood - Millenium Park at 10 p.m.
Huntsville - Hunter's Bay at 10 p.m.
Orillia - Couchiching Park Beach at dusk (approx. 10 p.m.)
Parry Sound - Town dock at 10 p.m.
Tottenham - Tottenham Conservation Area at 6787 4th Line at 10 p.m.
Friday Harbour on Friday Drive will have fireworks on Friday at dusk.
Canada's Wonderland will also celebrate Canada Day with a fireworks show on Friday starting at 10 p.m.