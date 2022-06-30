iHeartRadio
Canada Day Fireworks Across Simcoe County

Many different displays on this year so hopefully you can catch one of these!!

 

Adjala-Tosorontio - Gates will open at 8 p.m. at the Municipal Grounds at 7855 30th Sideroad Alliston. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Barrie - Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on Saturday.
Bracebridge - Downtown at Bracebridge Bay starting at 10 p.m.
Collingwood - Millenium Park at 10 p.m.
Huntsville - Hunter's Bay at 10 p.m.
Orillia - Couchiching Park Beach at dusk (approx. 10 p.m.)
Parry Sound - Town dock at 10 p.m.
Tottenham - Tottenham Conservation Area at 6787 4th Line at 10 p.m.
Friday Harbour on Friday Drive will have fireworks on Friday at dusk.

Canada's Wonderland will also celebrate Canada Day with a fireworks show on Friday starting at 10 p.m.

 

    Fun times for kids in Barrie this summer

    There will be two pop-up trailers, run by City staff, that will feature opportunities to get out of the house and have some fun in July and August.
    125 year celebration for RVH

    The population of the Barrie-area is expected to double in the next twenty years and, to meet healthcare demands, RVH will double the size of the current North Campus and develop a South Campus in Innisfil.
    Top 5 Things About A Simcoe County Summer

    Summer is here and there is no better place to be in summer than in Simcoe County. What are your favourite things about summer in our region? Head to our Facebook page and let us know!
    Local Event: Coldwater and Area Studio Tour (Cast) 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives.
    Local Event: Tottenham Bluegrass Festival 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives.
    Local Event: Tay Township's Canada Celebrations 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives.
    Dress for Success holding inventory blowout in Barrie on Saturday

    Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is holding a big inventory blowout sale at their boutique in Barrie this Saturday. Visit the boutique on June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to shop brand-new women’s clothing with tags and brand-new shoes. All items will be priced at $25 or less. Professional clothing for the workplace as well as more casual clothing will be available for purchase
    Vax no longer needed to visit GBGH in Midland

    Effective immediately, visitors to the hospital will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 immunization as a condition of entry to the hospital.
    Local Event: Simcoe County Theatre Festival

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives.
