Canada Day Fireworks Across Simcoe County

Many different displays on this year so hopefully you can catch one of these!!

Adjala-Tosorontio - Gates will open at 8 p.m. at the Municipal Grounds at 7855 30th Sideroad Alliston. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Barrie - Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m. In case of inclement weather, fireworks will be held on Saturday.

Bracebridge - Downtown at Bracebridge Bay starting at 10 p.m.

Collingwood - Millenium Park at 10 p.m.

Huntsville - Hunter's Bay at 10 p.m.

Orillia - Couchiching Park Beach at dusk (approx. 10 p.m.)

Parry Sound - Town dock at 10 p.m.

Tottenham - Tottenham Conservation Area at 6787 4th Line at 10 p.m.

Friday Harbour on Friday Drive will have fireworks on Friday at dusk.

Canada's Wonderland will also celebrate Canada Day with a fireworks show on Friday starting at 10 p.m.