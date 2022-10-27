Close-Up Of Ant's Face Is Nightmare Fuel
Who knew that the most terrifying image leading up to Halloween would be that of a tiny, harmless ant. Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas took this photo and it has spread across the internet terrifying all those in it's path. Yikes.
Santa Claus ParadesI know it's early, but the man in red is coming to many of our communities next month! CTV Barrie put together this list of wear Santa will be and when. Bundle up and enjoy!
New Unreleased Gord Downie songSo a surprise today as a recently unheard Gord Downie song has been released. There was a long rumoured album recorded with Bob Rock around 2010 that never saw the light of day... until now. Well, the whole album will come out next year but the title track Lustre Parfait is out now. Listen to it here!
Local Event: BIG WIGS The Queens Return
Local Event: 2022 Coldwater's Annual Witches Walk/ Trick or Treat
South Simcoe Officer's Funeral ProcessionIf you are looking to show your respects to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service on Thursday, the public is encouraged to line the procession route below. There will also be road closures noted below.
Face It Alone - New Queen w/FreddieQueen is releasing a mammoth 8 CD box set to commemorate their 1989 album, The Miracle. Included in this re-release are 6 new songs recorded with Freddie during these sessions. Face It Alone is one of those songs and you can watch the lyric video here.
Local Event: Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show
Local Event: Pumpkin Fest 2022
Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight