COVID-19 Municipal Update: Victoria Day Long Weekend Changes

The Town of Penetanguishene continues to monitor news and updates concerning COVID-19 to ensure we work to keep our community members safe. The following update provided on May 21th, 2021 is in addition to the updates provided in previous weeks, found here.

The Town of Penetanguishene Municipal Offices remain CLOSED during the stay-at-home order. Services remain available by appointment if necessary, online or by phone. Residents are encouraged to use online options for service where applicable.

Recreation and Parks Update:

With the Provincial move to open recreational activities announced late yesterday, the Town is preparing to open local fields and other outdoor amenities for Saturday, May 22.

Work is currently underway to open the following:

Baseball diamonds

Tennis courts, Bocce Ball Court and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

Skate parks

Picnic areas, park shelters and outdoor exercise equipment.

Under the orders in place, everyone who uses one of the amenities listed is required to maintain a physical distance of no less than 2 metres. Team play and organized practice is not permitted at this time.

We ask that you remain patient while our staff work to remove barriers, signage and fully open these amenities for the weekend.

Splash Pad and Beaches: The Splash pad is currently closed and waiting for inspection. Beach use is permitted effective as of May 22, however the SMDHU 2021 public beach monitoring season will not start until the week of June 21, 2021. Public bathing beaches have not been tested to verify that bacteria levels are safe for swimming and must be used at your own risk.

Wharf and Launch Ramp: The wharf effective Saturday, May 22 will be open for recreational boating. At this time, the showers will remain closed. The SMDHU has outlined safe boating protocols, here.

Playgrounds, parks, green space, trails and pathways remain open, as well as off-leash dog parks and park benches. Please refer to the Parks and Recreation webpage for an outlined chart of each amenity.

The Town of Penetanguishene's Municipal Emergency Team will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

For more information on the state of COVID-19 in our area, please contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 or visit their website at simcoemuskokahealth.org.