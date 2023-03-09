MEDIA RELEASE

Creative Communities Culture Conference is set to welcome guests from across Ontario

The Culture Alliance is hosting the Creative Communities Culture Conference on April 21, 2023, at the Midland Cultural Centre with a theme of Re-energizing Our Cultural Communities.

The conference last took place in November 2020 as an eight-part online virtual experience. For 2023, the Culture Alliance has opted for an in-person gathering more conducive to networking with peers and highlighting the Heart of Georgian Bay as a thriving and vibrant cultural hub.

As a past conference attendee stated, “I am very glad I signed up for this conference. There were many ideas presented that I had never thought about before.” the line-up of dynamic speakers will provide nothing less in 2023, taking participants through a full day of how to re-energize communities, brand, audiences, and volunteers. The conference is suitable for individual artists and artisans as well as staff and volunteers associated with arts and cultural organizations.

The 2023 Creative Communities Culture Conference will help participants identify and address challenges faced coming out of the pandemic, and conference speakers will demonstrate through a series of panel discussions, presentations, and conversations, how individuals, organizations, and communities can emerge with renewed energy and a refreshed outlook.

The 2023 Creative Communities Culture Conference takes place on Friday, April 21, 2023. The affordable ticket price of $59 plus taxes includes lunch and refreshments, and engaging conversation throughout this day-long event.

Those interested in more information and purchasing tickets should visit https://www.culturealliance.ca/conference. Inquiries can also be sent to info@culturealliance.ca.

