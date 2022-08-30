iHeartRadio
Cyclists raise $70k for Cancer support in Penetang

cyclist

Georgian Bay Cycle For Hope Raises Over $70,000 for Cancer Support Centre 

 

The Georgian Bay Cycle For Hope raised over $70,000 for the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre in Penetanguishene on August 20. The 11th annual event was the first live, in-person event in two years and had a new name along with other new additions. A record number of cyclists took part, 160 (double initial estimates for the 2022 ride). It was a hot, sunny August day but everyone who took part had a great time helping support people in North Simcoe and Southern Georgian Bay living with cancer, their families, and caregivers. 

 

“To have so many people come out to support us from not only our community, but from across the province, is truly special,” says Eric Walter, Executive Director, Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre. “Especially following a year in which we have seen unprecedented demand for our services here in North Simcoe County, the impact that this has on people who are currently experiencing cancer here at home is something that is hard to put into words.”  

 

The event day began bright and early as riders taking on the 100-kilometre route headed out beginning at 8 a.m. Along with the 50, 25, and 10-kilometre routes, cyclists of all ages enjoyed the family fun ride (another new feature in 2022) later that morning.  

 

Besides the cycling, the entire community was invited to celebration event that took place at the Penetanguishene Curling Club (the starting and finishing line for riders). Those who came out enjoyed live music by First Nayme Basis, a barbeque, and fun activities from various community groups including Quest Art and Midland Public Library. Individuals who have received support from the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre also spoke about why the Centre is so important to the local community.  

 

A special thanks to Deluxe, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lab X Media Group, and Den Bosch & Finchley (White Jersey Sponsors), as well as many Community Sponsors.  

 

The Georgian Bay Cycle For Hope returns next year on August 19, 2023. To stay up to date about the 2023 event, keep eye on gbcycleforhope.ca . To find out more about the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre, visit gbcancersupportcentre.ca .  

