Dozens of rescued cats available for adoption

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society welcomes 32 Northern cats in need of loving homes

Midland, (July 28, 2022) – As part of its ongoing efforts to help shelters at capacity, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is giving 32 cats and kittens from Northern Ontario a new lease on life thanks to a re-homing mission to find the felines loving homes.

The cats arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres yesterday from Dryden, located approximately 1,300 kilometres north of Sudbury. This re-homing mission, in partnership with the Second Chance Pet Network, brings cats and kittens to areas of the province where there are families waiting to adopt.

“A lack of access to basic animal wellness services, such as veterinarians and spay/neuter services, has contributed to an increase in animal populations across Northern Canada,” says Caytlynn Croisier, Manager, Ontario SPCA Midland & District Animal Centre. “The Ontario SPCA and its partners work alongside communities to deliver much-needed resources including food and mobile wellness services and re-homing initiatives.”

With this latest transfer, the Ontario SPCA has welcomed 68 cats from Northern Ontario to our animal centres to date this year.

“Second Chance Pet Network is so incredibly grateful to the Ontario SPCA for all the help and support given to us,” says Ann Owens, Founder and Director, Second Chance Pet Network. “Dryden and area has a large community cat problem and without assistance we would have few options to help them. Bringing these kittens/cats to areas with larger populations gives them a much better chance of finding homes and helps open space for more animals who need us.”

Once they have settled in after their long journey, the cats and kittens will be ready to find their ‘furrever’ homes. Animals adopted through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and microchipped. Interested in adopting? Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt