Dress for Success holding inventory blowout in Barrie on Saturday

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is holding a big inventory blowout sale at their boutique in Barrie this Saturday.

Visit the boutique on June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to shop brand-new women’s clothing with tags and brand-new shoes. All items will be priced at $25 or less. Professional clothing for the workplace as well as more casual clothing will be available for purchase.

Cash, credit and debit will be accepted. Masks are encouraged.

All proceeds from the inventory blowout sale will go right back into Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie, helping to fund their programs and services. The charity provides free attire to women who are entering or re-entering the workforce through their Professional Clothing Assistance Program.

But the support doesn’t end at free clothing. Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie also empowers their clients to achieve economic independence by providing them with a network of support and the development tools to thrive in work and in life; this is done through their Breakfast Club and Professional Women’s Group programs. The charity believes in long-lasting solutions that enable women to break the cycle of poverty.

To learn more about Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie and their services, visit https://orilliaandbarrie.dressforsuccess.org/ and click “join newsletter” at the bottom of the page. Pants, skirts, dresses, tops, blouses, bags, shoes and more will be available for browsing and trying on this Saturday. Use this as an opportunity to stock up on clothing while supporting a local charity.

The Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie boutique is located at 320 Bayfield St., Unit 79, Bayfield Mall, Barrie.

