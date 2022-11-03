iHeartRadio
Dudley the Dog and Boots the Cat needs Furever Homes

Dudley is a super curious dog who wants to get in on the newscast!  Lots of fun, Dudley is a friendly and cuddly 5 year old short hair mix.  He's looking for his Furever Home.  

And for reasons no one understands, Boots has been languishing at the SPCA since August:(  She's a lovely, gentle 2 year old short hair cat who needs a home without other cats but maybe could live with a laid back dog.   If either of these animals pull on your heart strings please contact the Midland SPCA at ontariospca.ca/adopt 

