Dudley the Dog and Boots the Cat needs Furever Homes

Dudley is a super curious dog who wants to get in on the newscast! Lots of fun, Dudley is a friendly and cuddly 5 year old short hair mix. He's looking for his Furever Home.

And for reasons no one understands, Boots has been languishing at the SPCA since August:( She's a lovely, gentle 2 year old short hair cat who needs a home without other cats but maybe could live with a laid back dog. If either of these animals pull on your heart strings please contact the Midland SPCA at ontariospca.ca/adopt