Dudley the Dog and Boots the Cat needs Furever Homes
Dudley is a super curious dog who wants to get in on the newscast! Lots of fun, Dudley is a friendly and cuddly 5 year old short hair mix. He's looking for his Furever Home.
And for reasons no one understands, Boots has been languishing at the SPCA since August:( She's a lovely, gentle 2 year old short hair cat who needs a home without other cats but maybe could live with a laid back dog. If either of these animals pull on your heart strings please contact the Midland SPCA at ontariospca.ca/adopt
-
Georgian College hosts 'in-person' Open HouseFall Open House on Saturday, Nov. 12 is the best way to connect with faculty and staff to discover what makes the Georgian Experience unique
-
This Weeks Midland Flyers Schedule and Stats!Do you have a local sports team you would like to highlight? Send an email to kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca with your sports score, schedule or highlights!
-
Barrie Colts Games This WeekLooking to see where the Barrie Colts will be this month? We have you covered!
-
Local Event: Seasonal WrapsodyLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
-
-
RVH Launches New Fundraising Campaign To Raise $100 MillionRVH Foundation launches historic $100-million fundraising campaign to expand healthcare for communities across the region.
-
-
