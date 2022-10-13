Face It Alone - New Queen w/Freddie
Queen is releasing a mammoth 8 CD box set to commemorate their 1989 album, The Miracle. Included in this re-release are 6 new songs recorded with Freddie during these sessions. Face It Alone is one of those songs and you can watch the lyric video here.
Local Event: Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show
Local Event: Pumpkin Fest 2022
Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight
Local Event: Elmvale Fall Fair
Local Event: Pumpkinferno 2022
Local Event: Canadian Chainsaw Competition
Local Event: Fall in Love With Maple
Local Event: Barrie Fall Fishing Festival
Low cost Rabies VaccineMany local vets provide low cost Rabies vaccines once a year to help families out.