Farm Animal Besties Defend Chicken Buddy From Becoming Hawk Food
-
Retail stores in Wasaga raided by police for sellling knock-offsThese search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing counterfeit merchandise investigation, which involved six retail stores located along Beach Drive in the Town of Wasaga Beach.
-
Opioids are killing too many of our family membersAugust 31, 2021 marks the date for International Overdose Awareness Day that was remembered locally in North Simcoe with flag raisings at the town halls of Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township.
-
Link to vote by MailThe federal election is Sept. 20th and many people may want to do mail-in voting for the first time. Here's the link to sign up!
-
-
Kempenfelt Rotary 1st Car Raffle WinnersThe Kempenfelt Rotary Club has announced the winners of the 1st Annual Car Raffle in support of RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health programs, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, and the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.
-
-
Big party crack-down in Wasaga BeachThe Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks, dramatically increased their presence and enforcement in Wasaga Beach to ensure continued public safety with the increase of visitors in the area.
-
Central Region OPP Reminding Visitors to Stay Safe in WasagaAfter two fatalities in Wasaga this weekend, Central Region OPP are offering some tips - involving PFD's and not drinking and driving - to encourage the public to stay safe and respect the local area.
-
Updated murder charges in Wasaga BeachA post-mortem examination determined that the victim, Mustafa KHALEEL, 23-years-old, of Mississauga, died as a result of being stabbed.