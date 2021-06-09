FREEZE ! Kids good deeds rewarded by OPP

FREEZE! YOU'VE BEEN CAUGHT DOING THE RIGHT THING

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), will be on the lookout in communities across the province for youth demonstrating acts of kindness and exhibiting positive behaviour.

Through a partnership with Circle K Convenience Stores, OPP officers will be handing out "Positive Tickets" for a number of actions such as: doing a good deed, being kind to others, participating in community activities, demonstrating community pride, deterring crime, observing school crossing rules or as an icebreaker to establish a rapport with kids in their patrol area.

During the upcoming summer months, OPP officers across the Province will be presenting thousands of these coupons to kids. Officers will not seek or record any identifying information during their interaction with a youth as it is not the intent of the program.

The OPP "Positive Ticketing" program will continue to achieve its goal of creating positive interactions with youth. Operation Freeze provides law enforcement officials with an additional tool to foster strong relationships with the youth they serve in their communities.