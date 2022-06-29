Fun times for kids in Barrie this summer

Summer fun and nature activities coming soon to a Barrie park near you

The City of Barrie is offering a number of free activities this summer, aimed at getting kids and youth engaged in active play and outdoor activities. There will be two pop-up trailers, run by City staff, that will feature opportunities to get out of the house and have some fun in July and August.

The City’s brand-new Nature Play trailer will be at various parks across Barrie, offering nature play games and educational activities. Starting July 4, the trailer will feature activities for children aged four to 12. Programming will also include local partners, such as the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority and the Barrie Public Library, offering environmental education and fun! Visit barrie.ca/BeeCity for the full schedule of dates, times and locations of the Nature Play trailer.

Back again for a second year, the City’s Summer Fun Trailer will travel to various parks and recreation facilities this summer season, starting in mid-July. The trailer will feature loanable outdoor sports equipment and a mobile skateboard park. All trailer contents will be free to use and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must follow the City's Fair Play policy when using the contents. Equipment is for all ages, and can be signed out by participants 12 years and older. Equipment includes Spike Ball, Kan Jam, Ladder Golf, Bocce Ball, basketballs, soccer balls, skateboards, scooters, and helmets. Visit barrie.ca/SummerFunTrailer for updates, and the schedule as it's announced.

Please note that the programming schedule is subject to change, and inclement weather or extreme heat cancellations are possible.