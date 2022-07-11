iHeartRadio
Georgian College to Offer Free Graphic Design to Non Profits

CICZ

NEWS RELEASE

GEORGIAN COLLEGE

****************************

Senior Georgian College students in the Graphic Design Program will partner with non-profits across Simcoe County and Muskoka this fall to gain experience working directly with clients. Applications are now being welcomed from such organizations to participate in the program.

“This has been a terrific win-win partnership for students and agencies,” said professor George Mashinter, who oversees the initiative. “In the past seven years, the third-year graphic design students at Georgian College have provided thousands of hours of free design services to over 100 non-profit organizations in Ontario.”

Working with the marketing team at Catholic Family Services of Simcoe County to spread the word to their sector partners, Mashinter is hoping to fill the vacancies on his project roster as soon as possible to ensure returning students can get an early start once classes resume in September.

“Students have worked on a variety of projects over the years, including marketing and promotional artwork, collateral for events, and other informational materials,” Mashinter continued.

“While we are currently accepting new projects, interested organizations shouldn’t delay – the number of projects we can accept are limited and are being considered on a firstcome, first-serviced basis.”

To book a project directly, non-profits can complete the online form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmMr3zNUGJ90fCp9MW9qbyPYmawMiSaxCLhu2wee_oYG-jKw/viewform

The feedback from participating organizations has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Mashinter. One client said: “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Georgian College students on graphic design projects. They are professional and enthusiastic, and we believe it is a great experience for the students in preparing them for working with businesses after their graduation.”

For more information, contact George.Mashinter@GeorgianCollege.ca

