Human Remains Located In The Wasaga Beach Area

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after human remains were located in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

On May 24, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police received information that suspected human remains were located by members of a land surveying company that were working in the area off Highway 26, in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

The investigation is being conducted by the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and a Forensic Anthropologist.

The remains have since been confirmed to be human remains. An increased police presence should be expected in the area.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

More information will be released when available.