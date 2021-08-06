Kempenfelt Rotary 1st Car Raffle Winners

The Kempenfelt Rotary Club is excited to announce the winners of the 1st Annual Car Raffle in support of RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health programs, Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, and the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.

Tickets were $25 each or five (5) for $100. All tickets were purchased online at winacar.kempenfeltrotary.ca. We were thrilled to have sold all 10,000 tickets with three days to spare before the final deadline.

The three (3) prizes awarded were:

1. Early Bird lottery prize draw: Saturday, May 1 @ 2:00 pm • Sony 55” 4K LED Smart TV (valued at $1,340.44) Donated by members of the Kempenfelt Rotary Club.

Congratulations to Ms. Arlette Utton

2. Runner Up lottery prize draw: Saturday, July 31 @ 2:00 pm • Solar Cottage System Kit (valued at

$2,373.00) Donated by Alternate Power International Ltd.

Congratulations to Ms. Bettylynn Stoops

3. GRAND PRIZE lottery draw: Saturday, July 31 @ 2:15 pm • 2021 BMW Series 430i xDrive Coupe

(valued at $60,511.80) Sourced from Georgian BMW/Mini-Georgian dealership.

Congratulations Mr. Yvon Lafontaine

About the charities:

RVH Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child, Youth and Adult Mental Health Centre - The Child, Youth and Adult Mental Health Inpatient and Outpatient Centre provides care for those who are experiencing crisis due to urgent mental health difficulties that may result in self-harm or pose a risk to others. This program serves children, adolescents and adults requiring admission for assessment and short-term stabilization of urgent mental health problems.

Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka - Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka’s mission is to ensure that all people impacted by any cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. Because no cancer care plan is complete without emotional and social support, their

innovative program of networking and support groups, education workshops and social activities are provided free of charge.

Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie - The Women’s and Children Shelter have been providing shelter and support services to abused women and their children since 1981. In addition to shelter, staff provide individual and group counselling, legal information and support, court support, information about violence against women, referrals to other community and social services, and public education in the community