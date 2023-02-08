Kempenfest looking for local bands

NEWS RELEASE

ADMIRAL LIVE

***************************

Organizers of Barrie’s largest festival have put out a call for local bands and performers for this year’s annual Kempenfest, which takes place Aug. 4-7, 2023 at Barrie’s waterfront.

Kempenfest is looking for local bands and performers in most genres, including rock, country, indie, urban, pop, dance, and kids entertainers.

“Performing at an event like Kempenfest provides a great opportunity for developing live artists to be seen and heard and to practise delivering their show in a large festival setting," comments Paul Fairley of Admiral Live.

“We are in the final stages of booking our headliners, with hopes to announce those in the coming weeks. The team is pretty excited.”

Kempenfest has two stages – the OLG Main Stage in the Rotary Beer Gardens and the KOOL-FM Family Stage in the Youth Village, with over 60 hours of programming to fill between them.

Interested performers can apply online through the Kempenfest website at kempenfest.com.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

***************************