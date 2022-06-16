Kindergarten sign-up in Simcoe County

2022-23 Kindergarten Registration

Is your child turning FOUR in 2022? If so, it is time to register for Kindergarten!

Simcoe County’s public schools will begin registering children for Kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year in January. Visit our registration page for information on how to register using the online registration application. Upon completion of the online form, the school will contact you to finalize the registration.



To find your local public school, use the Home School Locator tool. For more information about your home school, including contact information, use our School Search. If you require support in identifying your home school, contact our Planning and Enrolment department at (705) 734-6363 x11326.



Each school holds a Kindergarten orientation session in the spring. Learn more about the sessions and find out when your child's school is holding theirs on our Kindergarten orientation page.



We look forward to learning and growing with you and your child! In the meantime, please explore the activities, resources and videos on this page that will give you and your child an idea of what to expect when your journey with the SCDSB begins!



For more information on the registration process and documents needed to register, see our Frequently Asked Questions below.



EarlyON Child and Family Centres

EarlyON Child and Family Centres offer free, drop-in programs for children up to six years old and their parents/caregivers. EarlyON centres are places to engage and connect with others in the community and feel a sense of belonging.



You will be welcomed by qualified early-year's professionals who can provide support, advice, and helpful resources. EarlyON centres are where children and their parents/caregivers can learn, play, laugh, be curious, make friends and engage with others.



Find a location near you:

• Barrie and Bradford area

• Midland and Orillia area

• Collingwood and Alliston area

• Francophone EarlyON Child and Family Centres in Simcoe County; les Centres ON y va dans la région de Simcoe