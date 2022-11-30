​Celebrate the winter season wit​​h the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury’s Snow Much Fun event. This event is open to everyone and all activities are free of charge. This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsor List with Louise. ​

Outdoor activities include the tree lighting ceremony (6:00pm), train rides and an artisan market

If you want to warm up indroos instead. You can enjoy some leisure skating (6:30pm-8:15pm), snow globe photobooth, cupcake decorating, crafts and alot more!

When: Friday December 2nd 2022 6:00pm-8:30pm

Where: BWG Leisure Centre 471 West Park Ave., Bradford ON, L3Z 0J3

More information: https://www.townofbwg.com/SnowMuchFun