Coldwater Witches Walk 2022

Ladies 19+ are invited to attend Coldwaters Annual Witches Walk 2022 happening on the main street from 6:00pm until 9:00pm! Make sure to bring donations for the foodbank.

On October 22nd from 11am until 2pm. They will have the Trick or Treat on the main street as well for kids 14 and under!

They will have trick or treat goodies, kids costume contest at 1pm at the Coldwater Mill, Pet costume contest at noon beside Royal LePage and Pumpkin Decorating by the Coldwater Mill.

More information: https://coldwatervillage.ca