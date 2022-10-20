iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: 2022 Coldwater’s Annual Witches Walk/ Trick or Treat

Coldwater Witches Walk 2022

Ladies 19+ are invited to attend Coldwaters Annual Witches Walk 2022 happening on the main street from 6:00pm until 9:00pm! Make sure to bring donations for the foodbank.

On October 22nd from 11am until 2pm. They will have the Trick or Treat on the main street as well for kids 14 and under!

They will have trick or treat goodies, kids costume contest at 1pm at the Coldwater Mill, Pet costume contest at noon beside Royal LePage and Pumpkin Decorating by the Coldwater Mill.

More informationhttps://coldwatervillage.ca

  • BIG WIGS The Queens Return

    Local Event: BIG WIGS The Queens Return

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • northrup-and-morgan-1-6106007-1665595487055

    South Simcoe Officer's Funeral Procession

    If you are looking to show your respects to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service on Thursday, the public is encouraged to line the procession route below. There will also be road closures noted below.
  • freddie-mercury-71848_1920 (1)

    Face It Alone - New Queen w/Freddie

    Queen is releasing a mammoth 8 CD box set to commemorate their 1989 album, The Miracle. Included in this re-release are 6 new songs recorded with Freddie during these sessions. Face It Alone is one of those songs and you can watch the lyric video here.
  • Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show

    Local Event: Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Pumpkin Fest Bradford

    Local Event: Pumpkin Fest 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Elmvale Fall Fair

    Local Event: Elmvale Fall Fair

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Pumpkinferno 2022

    Local Event: Pumpkinferno 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Canadian Chainsaw Competition

    Local Event: Canadian Chainsaw Competition

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
12

The music you just can't quit