Coldwater Witches Walk 2022

Local Event: 2022 Coldwater’s Annual Witches Walk/ Trick or Treat
Ladies 19+ are invited to attend Coldwaters Annual Witches Walk 2022 happening on the main street from 6:00pm until 9:00pm! Make sure to bring donations for the foodbank.
On October 22nd from 11am until 2pm. They will have the Trick or Treat on the main street as well for kids 14 and under!
They will have trick or treat goodies, kids costume contest at 1pm at the Coldwater Mill, Pet costume contest at noon beside Royal LePage and Pumpkin Decorating by the Coldwater Mill.
More information: https://coldwatervillage.ca
Local Event: BIG WIGS The Queens Return
South Simcoe Officer's Funeral ProcessionIf you are looking to show your respects to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service on Thursday, the public is encouraged to line the procession route below. There will also be road closures noted below.
Face It Alone - New Queen w/FreddieQueen is releasing a mammoth 8 CD box set to commemorate their 1989 album, The Miracle. Included in this re-release are 6 new songs recorded with Freddie during these sessions. Face It Alone is one of those songs and you can watch the lyric video here.
Local Event: Wasaga Beach Indigenous Art Show
Local Event: Pumpkin Fest 2022
Local Event: Marsh by Moonlight
Local Event: Elmvale Fall Fair
Local Event: Pumpkinferno 2022
Local Event: Canadian Chainsaw Competition