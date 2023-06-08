Local Event: 2023 Barrie Air Show
Look to the skies over Barrie’s beautiful Kempenfelt Bay as iconic aircraft perform inspiring displays of aviation wonder in a spectacular free show the whole family will enjoy. In partnership with the City of Barrie, the Canadian Forces Base Borden, the County of Simcoe and the Downtown Barrie BIA, the 2023 Barrie Airshow, presented by Pratt Homes, is part of an exciting weekend in Barrie.
When:
June 10th: 9am - 9pm
June 11th: 9am - 4pm
Where: Kempenfelt Bay
More Information: https://www.tourismbarrie.com/festivals-events/2023/06/10/default-calendar/barrie-air-show
Local Event: Intro to Beekeeping Workshop
Local Event: Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival
Local Event: Kids Fishing Derby at Midland Town Dock
Local Event: Sweat for Pets Walk in Support of the Barrie Animal Centre
Local Event: Do More with Bioped
Stolen Vehicles Found in Innisfil ShopAn Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil. South Simcoe police say they were called to intervene in a dispute over a truck at the property south of Barrie on May 5.
Human Remains Located In The Wasaga Beach AreaOn May 24, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police received information that suspected human remains were located by members of a land surveying company that were working in the area off Highway 26, in the Town of Wasaga Beach.
Local Event: The Bowie Lives: Collingwood
Arrest Made In "Grandparents Scam" In GravenhurstMembers of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, have made an arrest in connection to an emergency fraud, also known as the grandparent scam, investigation in Gravenhurst.