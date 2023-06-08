iHeartRadio
Local Event: 2023 Barrie Air Show

Marsh by Moonlight

Look to the skies over Barrie’s beautiful Kempenfelt Bay as iconic aircraft perform inspiring displays of aviation wonder in a spectacular free show the whole family will enjoy. In partnership with the City of Barrie, the Canadian Forces Base Borden, the County of Simcoe and the Downtown Barrie BIA, the 2023 Barrie Airshow, presented by Pratt Homes, is part of an exciting weekend in Barrie.

When:
June 10th: 9am - 9pm
June 11th: 9am - 4pm

Where: Kempenfelt Bay

More Information: https://www.tourismbarrie.com/festivals-events/2023/06/10/default-calendar/barrie-air-show

