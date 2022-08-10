22nd Annual Classic Car Show

A jaw-dropping collection of 400 classic cars line the Downtown streets! Enjoy live entertainment, great dining, shopping and the largest car show in the region!

This Saturday is the 22nd Annual Downtown Orillia Classic Car Show being held this year on Saturday August 13th, 7am-5pm. There will be live music and all kinds of activities for you and your family to enjoy.

Your registration includes a 2022 dash plate, special offers and coupons to many downtown businesses and chances to win great door prizes!

PLUS Pre-registered vehicles receive two ballots for a chance to Win a Classic Longblock Engine Rebuild by Parry Automotive Orillia!

If you want more informatgion or pre register. You can find it here: https://www.downtownorillia.ca