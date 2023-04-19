Local Event: Angus Pop-Up Market
Looking to get a gift for your Mom for Mothers Day? Well why not check out the Angus Pop-Up Mothers Day Market!
You can shop 40 local small business, kids can stop by the registration box for a surprise form the treasure box. There will also be door prizes and alot more!
If you would like to volunteer or you're a small business who would like to contribute to the raffle, send an email to anguspopupmarket@rogers.com.
When: Saturday April 22nd, from 10-3pm.
Where: Barrie Legion, 410 St Vincent St, Barrie, ON
More Information: https://www.facebook.com/anguspopupmarket
Casino Rama Resort Postpones Several ShowsDue to the ongoing cyber security incident this week, Casino Rama Resort has made the decision to postpone several shows.
Local Event: Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage Show
Local Event: Spring Clean-Up At Scout Valley In Orillia
Local Event: Learn to Flyfish
Local Event: S.T.E.A.M Saturday
South Simcoe Police Service Launches New Text Message SystemThe South Simcoe Police Service is launching a new text messaging system to enhance communication with our residents.
Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case.Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case. . On April 3, 2023, Dominique EWAN, age 35 of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged.
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Receives PET-CT ScannerToday, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) received a very special delivery – the first PET- CT scanner in the region!
Charges Laid In Human Trafficking InvestigationThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid 21 charges against an Orillia resident in a labour human trafficking investigation. Fifteen victims were identified and provided support.