Local Event: Art of Hope - A Fundraiser for the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre

About

This fun-filled evening in support of a great cause features a range of art up for grabs by several notable Canadian artists including the Group of Seven’s A.J. Casson, Stephen Haigh, Norman Knott, and Gerald Sevier. Along with the art, the silent auction will offer a range of other great items.

Throughout the event, you can make some art yourself at creative stations set up by Quest Art. Plus, enjoy musical entertainment, amazing food, and much more.

Ticket Price: CA$49.10 – CA$73.08

Fri, May 27, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT

Doors at 6:00 PM

Location

Midland Cultural Centre - Rotary Hall

333 King St.

Midland, ON L4R 3M7

More info: https://www.eventbrite.ca