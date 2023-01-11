This workshop is a great opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to get involved in a winter activity! On the chilliest of days this winter you will be able to witness the splendors of nature, even if you aren’t willing to leave the cozy warmth of your home. Birding can happen in all weather! This workshop will introduce the budding birder to the basics of bird watching. They will look into what species are usually seen this time of year, how you can support their well-being, and discuss how we can become citizen scientists.

No experience required!

When: Saturday January 14th from 10:00am-12:00pm

Where: Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

Price: $25.00 per participant.

More information: https://www.wyemarsh.com/backyard-birding