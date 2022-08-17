The Barrie Dragon Boat Festival is a summer event that promotes community spirit, vitality and unity.

The fundamental objective of a Dragon Boat Festival is to strengthen community spirit, providing an opportunity for citizens to demonstrate their organizational talent and resources in hosting a major recreational and cultural event.

Benefits include fundraising opportunities for local charitable and not-for-profit organizations, increased exposure for local businesses and a fun-filled event the whole family can enjoy.

Where: Barrie Waterfront

When: Saturday, August 20th, 2022

More information: https://barriedragonboatfestival.ca/