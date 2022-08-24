Local Event: Barrie Fair
Come and enjoy live music, midway, rcmp musical ride, truck and tractor pull plus They will have the awesome demolition derby on Sunday!
The fair focuses on the community and encourages engagement from local service clubs, children’s clubs such as Scouts, Guides and sports, municipal departments, and churches.
general admission 15.00 , child $5 ,under 5 yrs is free
When: Thursday August 25th – Sunday August 28th 2022
Where: Essa Agriplex, 7505 10th Line, Essa ON, L0L 2N0
More information: https://essaagriplex.ca/barrie-fair-2
Local Event: Orillia Ribfest 2022
Youth auditions for King's Wharf Theatre's Wizard of Oz
3 new playgrounds officially open in Midland
No lifejackets in a Lake Simcoe drowning
Local Event: Carrot Fest 2022
Local Event: Barrie Dragon Boat Festival 2022
The Cycle for Hope this weekend in Penetang
Local Event: Marsh by Meteor Stargazing
Local Event: 22nd Annual Classic Car Show