Come and enjoy live music, midway, rcmp musical ride, truck and tractor pull plus They will have the awesome demolition derby on Sunday!

The fair focuses on the community and encourages engagement from local service clubs, children’s clubs such as Scouts, Guides and sports, municipal departments, and churches.

general admission 15.00 , child $5 ,under 5 yrs is free

When: Thursday August 25th – Sunday August 28th 2022

Where: Essa Agriplex, 7505 10th Line, Essa ON, L0L 2N0

More information: https://essaagriplex.ca/barrie-fair-2