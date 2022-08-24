iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Local Event: Barrie Fair

Barrie Fair

Come and enjoy live music, midway, rcmp musical ride, truck and tractor pull plus They will have the awesome demolition derby on Sunday!

The fair focuses on the community and encourages engagement from local service clubs, children’s clubs such as Scouts, Guides and sports, municipal departments, and churches.

 general admission 15.00 , child $5 ,under 5 yrs is free

When: Thursday August 25th – Sunday August 28th 2022

Where: Essa Agriplex, 7505 10th Line, Essa  ON, L0L 2N0

More information: https://essaagriplex.ca/barrie-fair-2

  • Orillia Ribfest 2022

    Local Event: Orillia Ribfest 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • kings wharf

    Youth auditions for King's Wharf Theatre's Wizard of Oz

    To accommodate the demands of this grand-scale production, and to provide opportunities for as many youth as possible, the chosen performers will be divided into teams and will perform in the Children’s Chorus on a rotating schedule with professional actors in the lead roles.
  • playground

    3 new playgrounds officially open in Midland

      A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate all three parks will take place at the Little Lake Park playground on Tuesday August 23rd at 10:00 a.m.
  • opp marine

    No lifejackets in a Lake Simcoe drowning

    One person was rescued from the water by members of the public. With the assistance of the OPP Helicopter, the second person was located submerged in the water,
  • Carrot Fest 2022

    Local Event: Carrot Fest 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Barrie Dragon Boat Festival

    Local Event: Barrie Dragon Boat Festival 2022

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • cyclist

    The Cycle for Hope this weekend in Penetang

    “It is going to be a great day for a great cause, with something for everyone involved,” says Eric Walter, Executive Director, Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre. 
  • Marsh By Meteor

    Local Event: Marsh by Meteor Stargazing

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • 22nd Annual Classic Car Show

    Local Event: 22nd Annual Classic Car Show

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
10

The music you just can't quit