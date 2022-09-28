The 2022 Barrie Fall Fishing Festival is a catch and release tagged Perch fishing tournament taking place over 10 days from September 23rd to October 2nd on beautiful Kempenfelt Bay. It encourages anglers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy fishing, the beautiful fall weather, and the spectacular fall colours of Kempenfelt Bay from boat or shore.

A prize pool is in excess of $40,000 & is expected to attract 1,000+ anglers over the 10 days of the festival.

There will be 100 tagged perch released into Kempenfelt Bay. Any tagged perch caught during the event and validated has a minimum cash value of $100. No one knows the tagged $ value until it has been validated at the festival table during the closing day ie., $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1000!

The net proceeds from the Fall Fishing Festival help fund the numerous Environmental initiatives taken on by the Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club, projects such as; related to improving the health and well-being of Lake Simcoe and many other local community projects.

When: September 23rd 2022 - October 2nd 2022

More information: https://huroniarotary.org/bfff/