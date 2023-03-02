Whether you are an individual, organization or business, the Polar Plunge welcomes all do-gooders with a little courage and a warm heart willing to get cold and creative for a worthy cause. All funds raised will support programming and events for over 26,000 athletes across the province.

Come join them at Centennial Beach for the 2023 Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics! Registration will start at 11:00 a.m. and the plunge will commence at noon. Dress up to win best costume!

When: March 4th 2023

Where: Centennial Beach Park

More information: https://soopolarplunge.crowdchange.ca/27836