Santa’s parade route will begin at Tiffin and Bradford Street. He will then head North on Bradford to Dunlop, then through Downtown Barrie, ending at Poyntz St. & Dunlop St. E.



At the end of the parade, he will join the Barrie BIA at Meridian Place to kick off the Noella Festival with a tree lighting ceremony and entertainment. The Rotary Club of Barrie will simultaneously be lighting up the waterfront by flicking the switch for the annual Festival of Trees in Heritage Park. Rumour has it that there might be some fireworks involved!!

When: November 19th. Parade begins at 5:00pm

More information: https://barriechamber.com/santa/