Local Event: Barrie Spring Arts and Crafts Show
The Barrie Arts and Crafts Show is returning to the Sadlon Arena this weekend!
This event will have more than 100 crafters and artisans selling all kinds of different wares for you and your family to enjoy!
When: Saturday April 29th, 2023 from 9:00am-5:00pm and Sunday April 30th, 2023 from 10:00am-4:00pm
Where: Sadlon Arena 555 Bayview Dr. Barrie, ON
More information: https://www.barrieartsandcraftsshows.ca/copy-of-barrie-christmas-show
Suspected Human Remains Located In Springwater TownshipMembers of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after suspected human remains were located in the Township of Springwater.
Casino Rama Resort Postpones Several ShowsDue to the ongoing cyber security incident this week, Casino Rama Resort has made the decision to postpone several shows.
