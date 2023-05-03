Local Event: Barrie Wellness Fair
Come discover health and wellness resources in your community with active living demos, a pop-up medication drop-off site with free harm reduction kits and interactive activities including giveaways.
When: Saturday May 6th 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: BPL On The Go City Hall Farmer's Market
More Information: http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/8226474
-
Local Event: Charlee's RunLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
-
Gordon Lightfoot Live At The BBC in 1972A great look at how Gordon Lightfoot can captivate an audience with his voice and words. Fantastic footage!
-
Local Event: Barrie Spring Arts and Crafts ShowLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Collier Street United Church Online Silent AuctionLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Elmvale Maple Syrup FestivalLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Local Event: Quilt Show in AllistonLooking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
-
Suspected Human Remains Located In Springwater TownshipMembers of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after suspected human remains were located in the Township of Springwater.
-
Casino Rama Resort Postpones Several ShowsDue to the ongoing cyber security incident this week, Casino Rama Resort has made the decision to postpone several shows.