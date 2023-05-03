iHeartRadio
Local Event: Barrie Wellness Fair

Marsh by Moonlight

Come discover health and wellness resources in your community with active living demos, a pop-up medication drop-off site with free harm reduction kits and interactive activities including giveaways.

When: Saturday May 6th 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: BPL On The Go City Hall Farmer's Market

More Information: http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/8226474

