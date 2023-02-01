The City of Barrie proudly presents Barrie Winterfest, a community tradition and one of the top winter festivals in Ontario. Enjoy spectacular ice sculptures, lumberjack shows, polar bear dip, family entertainment, drop-in activities, skating & much more winter fun.

When: Saturday February 4th from 10am-5pm and Sunday Febraury 5th from 10:00am-4:00pm.

More Information: https://www.barrie.ca