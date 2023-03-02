For over 20 years, Toronto’s Beyond the Pale has been making its distinctive brand of boundary-busting Eurofolk fusion. Inspired by Klezmer and Balkan styles, and additionally influenced by everything from jazz and classical music to bluegrass, newgrass and reggae, Beyond the Pale’s music traverses a vast and exotic musical landscape. Their stellar musicianship, meticulous dynamics, adventurous compositions, and inventive arrangements of traditional material make them one of Canada’s most innovative acoustic ensembles.

The W﻿orld Music Series Cabaret is presented by Brookside Music Association and Midland Cultural Centre, with support from Ontario Presents and The Government of Canada.

E﻿ach Show: $20 + Tax&Fees

*S﻿ERIES PASS: $60 + Tax&Fees (Call/Visit MCC Box Office 705 527 4420 to Purchase)

When: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 7:30pm

Where: Midland Cultural Centre

More information: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/beyond-the-pale-world-music-series-cabaret-tickets-522900799367