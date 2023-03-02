Local Event: Beyond The Pale - World Music Series Cabaret
For over 20 years, Toronto’s Beyond the Pale has been making its distinctive brand of boundary-busting Eurofolk fusion. Inspired by Klezmer and Balkan styles, and additionally influenced by everything from jazz and classical music to bluegrass, newgrass and reggae, Beyond the Pale’s music traverses a vast and exotic musical landscape. Their stellar musicianship, meticulous dynamics, adventurous compositions, and inventive arrangements of traditional material make them one of Canada’s most innovative acoustic ensembles.
The World Music Series Cabaret is presented by Brookside Music Association and Midland Cultural Centre, with support from Ontario Presents and The Government of Canada.
Each Show: $20 + Tax&Fees
*SERIES PASS: $60 + Tax&Fees (Call/Visit MCC Box Office 705 527 4420 to Purchase)
When: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 7:30pm
Where: Midland Cultural Centre
More information: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/beyond-the-pale-world-music-series-cabaret-tickets-522900799367