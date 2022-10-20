Local Event: BIG WIGS The Queens Return
BIG WIGS 10th Year Celebration
The Queens Return
An evening of fabulous celebrating the 10th year of the BIG WIGS and the 10th anniversary of Splash Events. WOW... let's party!!! Join them to experience the moment with Jodie James, Jaylene Tyme and Mama Tits for a night you won't soon forget...
Doors Open 7 pm, show 8 pm, after Party 10 pm
Included Bubbly / Hors D'oeuvres / Treats
*Age 19+ Only
More information: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/big-wigs-the-queens
