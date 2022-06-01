Local Event: Blue Mountain Film Festival

This event invites film lovers and filmmakers to connect, be inspired, and escape into the mountains to enjoy the very best in International and Canadian cinema.

From June 1 – 5, 2022, cinema enthusiasts, filmmakers, and artists will gather in Blue Mountain Village to discover the best in world cinema in the majestic setting of The Blue Mountain.

The 5 day festival includes a curation of over 20 International and Canadian films, an industry creative forum, parties, special guest appearances, and unique Mountain & Village experiences.

More Information: https://southgeorgianbay.ca/event/blue-mountain-film-festival